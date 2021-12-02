Plumbing expert offers tips to protect pipes from cold weather

Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing said a pipe burst can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $100,000 in damage.

SAN ANTONIO — With below freezing temperatures on the way in San Antonio, and parts of the area already experiencing those conditions, many are taking attention to the four P's: People, pets, pipes and plants.

Pipe bursts are one of the more expensive repairs that experts at Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing estimate can cost $10,000 to $100,000 to fix. Goettl Plumbing Service Manager Henry Rodriguez offered easy ways to protect your pipes and home from costly repairs.

One of the more well known tips is running a slow drip of lukewarm water through faucets to prevent water from sitting in pipes, causing them to burst inside your home.

Another tip, opening cabinet doors under sinks in the kitchen and bathroom. Rodriguez said this allows the room temperature air get to the indoor pipes to prevent them from bursting.

Rodriguez also recommended using newspaper to wrap exterior faucets where people would normally hook up a hose. Rodriguez said wrapping the exterior faucets and taping them up acts as a quick makeshift insulation for those who may not have time to go to stores. He also recommended cutting pool noodles and wrapping outdoor pipes with the pool noodle.

For those who have time to head to the store, Rodriguez said pipe insulation is always a good idea, noting how north-facing outdoor pipes are most susceptible to breaking under cold conditions.

Beyond house pipes, Rodriguez said people can also protect their sprinkler systems by shutting them off before the big freeze. He said some sprinkler systems are equipped with sensors that will shut off after temperatures reach a certain point.