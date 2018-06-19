San Antonio — An Austin-staple has arrived in the Alamo City.

Pluckers Wing Bar opened its first location in Monday at 14881 IH-35, North Selma, TX, 78154.

The restaurant says there will eventually be two San Antonio locations. The second location on the southeast corner of Loop 1604 and Interstate-10 is expected to open in the Spring of 2019.

Pluckers is known for its bold-flavored wings, loaded burgers, and appetizers like fried mac n' cheese.

“No city has been more vocal about its desire for a Pluckers than San Antonio, and we are so excited to finally be able to serve our loyal customers who are based here,” says Pluckers Co-Founder Dave Paul.

To check out their menu, click here.

Pluckers launched in Austin by three University of Texas graduates in 1995. They have 24 locations located in Baton Rouge, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Killeen, San Marcos, and San Antonio.

