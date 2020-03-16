SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Emerald Villarreal.

She was reported missing on March 16. Emerald was last seen wearing a red or purple t-shirt with black shoes at the 16000 block of Belen Street around 3 a.m.

Also known as Emm or Emmy, she's 4'11" and has a circular scar on the inside of her left forearm.She has brown hair and brown eyes. According to BCSO, she is possibly in south Bexar County.

Anyone with information on Emerald's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.