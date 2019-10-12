PLEASANTON, Texas — A Pleasanton High School senior was arrested Monday after guns were found in the student's vehicle, Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Matthew Mann said.

In a letter sent to Pleasanton High School parents, the superintendent explained that the student was pulled over in the Performing Arts Center parking lot for a traffic violation.

The student was driving a work truck that was owned by the student's employer. The Pleasanton ISD police officer who pulled the student over found hand guns in the vehicle that belonged to another owner and the student was arrested.

"At no time were any of the students or staff at PISD in danger," Superintendent Mann said in a letter to parents.

