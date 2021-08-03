x
Pleasanton resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

PLEASANTON, Texas — A Pleasanton resident is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize ticket from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The person, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the "$1,000,000 Extreme Cash" ticket from the Z S Super Stop, located at 4460 E. State Highway 97 in Pleasanton.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  

 $1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.

