Pleasanton resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

PLEASANTON, Texas — A Pleasanton resident is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize ticket from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The person, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the "$1,000,000 Extreme Cash" ticket from the Z S Super Stop, located at 4460 E. State Highway 97 in Pleasanton.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.