Pleasanton police shoot man who refused to drop large sledgehammer, authorities say

PLEASANTON, Texas — Pleasanton police shot a man who they say wouldn't drop his sledgehammer. An officer used a Taser on him, but the man continued to walk toward them, they said.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Trade Street.

Police said they were responding to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old suspect reportedly armed with a large sledgehammer.

The officer told the suspect to drop the sledgehammer, but police said he refused. That's when the officer used a Taser on the man, but the suspect reportedly continued to walk toward the officer with his sledgehammer.

That's when the officer shot the man in the abdomen.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital and his condition was not reported. The officer was not injured and the Texas Rangers are now investigating.