17-year-old dies after being found lying on the side of the road, Pleasanton Police say

SAN ANTONIO — A teen found lying on the side of the road with injuries of being struck by a vehicle overnight in Pleasanton has died, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning on the 700 block of Humble Camp Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they immediately began rendering aid to the 17-year-old female, according to the release. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses told officers they observed the teen walking and saw another vehicle traveling on Humble Camp Rd around the time she was struck, according to officials. Officers were able to identify a suspect who returned to the scene.

According to the release, detectives charged Jose Torres Garcia with failure to stop and render aid involving death. He was sent to the Atascosa County Jail.

Detectives later received word the teen had died.