These volunteers helped build a playset for a child in Louisville battling cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky four-year-old battling cancer was just surprised with a playset built by volunteers who were hard at work putting the gift together.

The gift is part of the Roc Solid Foundation's "Play Defeats Cancer" tour. The organization partnered with Louisville businesses, like Shady Rays, to help provide children fighting cancer with custom playsets.

During a 30-day national tour, 30 kids will be surprised with new places to play, including 4-year-old Jaxson from Louisville.

Jaxon is fighting neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in nerve cells. The group said to a kid fighting cancer, a place to play means the world.

"We truly believe that play defeats cancer," founder Eric Newman said. "When Jaxon comes and gets delivered this playset, guess what he's not thinking about? Cancer. So we win every time."

Newman said pediatric cancer patients can't go to normal playgrounds because of their immune system, which makes playsets at home the perfect place for these young patients to be kids again.

