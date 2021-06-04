'Plastic Free Sea Art Contest' creates a new exhibit at the Texas State Aquarium

Kids 12-years-old and under were asked to create art using trash and debris from local beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few young artists from the Coastal Bend won their school some money after placing in the Plastic Free - Sea Art contest.

It was hosted by the Texas State Aquarium and Reliant Energy. It's also part of the National Geographic traveling display there at the TSA.

The main focus is to motivate young people to respect our beaches and the wildlife that call them home.

Kids under 12-years-old were asked to create art using trash and debris from local beaches. The president and CEO of the TSA said trash in the ocean is a global issue, and to fix it takes a global effort.

"They [the contestants] now, I think, have a better sense of how big this problem is," CEO Tom Schmid said. "Next time they go to the beach, or they're at the park or they're walking along the bayfront, and they see garbage, I think they're more likely to pick it up and if every person can do that, we can solve this problem."

The display will be at the aquarium through Labor Day which is Monday, September 6.

