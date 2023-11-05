Plasma donors desperately needed to save lives

Many people give blood, but donating plasma is just as important.

SAN ANTONIO — Most of us know the importance of donating blood, but plasma is a much needed donation too. Those who donate plasma help people impacted by serious and rare diseases live full and productive lives.

“Often the case is someone is born without a particular protein or substance, which is present in normal plasma. So we can provide a product that concentrates there and is used for treatment, both for life sustaining and lifesaving purposes," said Dr. Toby Simon, Senior Medical and Safety Advisor of Global Clinical Safety at CSL Plasma

“I actually lost my father to a throat attack in the years prior to any plasma therapy being available in the United States. And then it took me several years to be diagnosed and the therapy available," added Machelle Pecoraro, who lives with Hereditary Angioedema and relies on plasma donations to survive.