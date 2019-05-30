SAN ANTONIO — Childhood obesity in San Antonio is skyrocketing. Now Planet Fitness and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America are teaming up in a unique way to fight the problem.

Planet Fitness is sounding the alarm. They want kids to stay active during the summer. That's why they have their Teen Summer Challenge, where teenagers can work out all summer long for free.

"This is something you don't see very often. This is a great opportunity for students," said Marissa Holmes, who is taking advantage of the Teen Summer Challenge at the Planet Fitness on Bandera Road. "You have all of this equipment, and you can use it for free. You don't have to pay at all it's amazing."



Mike Johnston, the Regional Director for Taymax Planet Fitness in South Texas told us, "We are trying to impact the youth at an earlier age. Trying to change their lifestyles, and not only their fitness, but their eating habits."



In Bexar County, 65 percent of adults are overweight or obese. In high school students, that number is lower, at 30 percent. Planet Fitness wants to get kids on a healthy track early to try to keep those numbers down. "For teens during the summer, they get bored. They are not as active," Johnston said. "We are offering them a free membership so they can work out and improve their help in a judgment-free zone."



Planet Fitness isn't monkeying around. They are working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America too to make sure kids there stay active during the summer. They're doing that by installing these mini-judgement free zones in their clubs.



Renee Garvens, the Chief Development Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio told us, "That's really exciting to think that we are going to be the first city in America to have two mini judgment-free zones."



One is already open on the west side with weights, ellipticals, treadmills, bikes, and floor mats. "We really want to encourage kids to eat healthy, to take care of their bodies, to exercise and to make really good healthy choices for their futures," Garvens said. They will open another on the east side of the city in the fall.

Planet Fitness will also be awarding a $500 scholarship to one teen in each state who signs up for the Teen Summer Challenge, and one $5,000 scholarship to one lucky teen in the country.

