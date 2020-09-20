x
WW2 era plane crashes near Stockton airport

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials are asking people to stay away from the area of Roberts and Muller roads due to the plane crash.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A WW2 era bomber crashed about five miles away from Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Saturday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said. 

Sheriff's officials said the pilot tried to land in a field before striking a ditch. The plane received significant damage in the crash. 

Officials said three people were on board the plane. Two received non-life-threatening injuries while another person was able to walk away fine. The two injured occupants were transported to the local hospital.

National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into why the plane crashed. 

A plane crashed about five miles away from the Stockton Metropolitan Airport on Saturday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said the plane crash happened in Roberts and Muller roads. Officials are asking people to stay away from the area. 

   

