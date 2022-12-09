x
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says

Authorities said two people were injured when the plane went down along Howell Road.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age.

Two people, including Rome, were injured in the crash.

DPS officials said the single-engine plane crashed near Howell Road around 3 p.m. The two men on board were flown from the scene to an area hospital.

The condition of the passenger and the cause of the crash are not known.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

Although the exact location of the crash is unclear, here's a map of the area:

Here's Air 11 video from the scene of the crash:

Here's a photo of the scene:

