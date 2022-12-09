Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.
Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age.
Two people, including Rome, were injured in the crash.
DPS officials said the single-engine plane crashed near Howell Road around 3 p.m. The two men on board were flown from the scene to an area hospital.
The condition of the passenger and the cause of the crash are not known.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.
Although the exact location of the crash is unclear, here's a map of the area:
Here's a photo of the scene: