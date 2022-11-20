Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, officials say

Officials said a small plane crashed in the Cypress area on Sunday. Two people were injured but are expected to survive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday in a small plane crash in the Cypress area.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on Fritsche Cemetary Road near the intersection of Telge and Grant roads in northwest Harris County.

Officials said a man and a woman were on the plane when it crashed and were both taken to an area hospital. The woman was in critical condition and had some cuts on her face. The man's condition was unknown. Both are expected to survive, according to officials.

"I'm excited to report that we have two individuals that survived this sudden plane landing," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer said. "They will be able to see another Thanksgiving.

Standifer said most of the time, no one survives similar crashes.

"It's only been a handful where they were able to walk away from it," he said.

Standifer said the Cessna 150 took off from Cleveland around noon. He said the pilot reported that the aircraft lost power and he tried to make a landing in a pasture. The plane hit an embankment and a tree before coming to rest. The plane also appeared to have hit a power line.

Officials said they were grateful that the plane went down in an area where there weren't many houses around.

Local authorities said they were waiting for federal officials to show up at the scene to investigate.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Cypress on Fritsche Cemetery Rd. Units on scene waiting on FAA to arrive. We’ll have the latest on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/evUs8vKkqB — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) November 20, 2022

