SAN ANTONIO — Multiple emergency crews have responded to a plane crash that caused a fire near the Kerrville Municipal Airport, according to Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday evening near the Kerrville Municipal Airport. The airport is located off Highway 27 near Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.

There are injuries reported but authorities have not provided any further details.