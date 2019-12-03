SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar talked about the changes made since the jail failed a recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS). “We're not shooting for a C. I'm not shooting for a B. I'm shooting for an A, on every last one of these inspections.”

Salazar said some changes were immediate and some are long-term, but after the state issued a failing grade, his team responded fast.

"We were all over it. As a matter of fact, some of these processes were completed before the inspector even left the building," Salazar said.

The state cited the jail for issues with personnel, training and forms and record-keeping practices that needed updates.

Salazar said his team inherited a number of the policies and procedures the state found problematic.

“There were some processes that they were surprised had been in place for over 20 years at the sheriff’s office, so, whether it's 20 years or 6 months, if they say wrong, it's wrong and we're working on it,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the state asked for the inmate classification procedures to be strengthened.

"It's like a road map," Salazar said. "What was missing was the legend. They wanted us to show our work. Show the legend about how we arrived at what we did and they were pleased."

Record keeping related to recreation time needed an upgrade as well, Salazar said. “While the inmates were getting their recreation time, we weren't using the latest, best processes to document that recreation time, so what we're doing is, we changed up some forms to allow us to better do that and be in compliance with jail standards."

Salazar said he credits much of the progress to new jail administrator Chief Avery Walker.

“He has risen to the occasion. He and his folks did an outstanding job of drafting this plan, moving forward. Again, TCJS accepted it on day one and we were pleased with that,” Salazar said.

Salazar said as he continues to find ways to bring the jail budget under control, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on mandatory overtime pay to deal with a higher than normal jail population, he welcomes the scrutiny.

"With a jail this size, with a building as aged as ours is, I don't feel that once a year is sufficient. I'd like to see them come out more often," Salazar said.

There is no date set for the re-inspection but Salazar said now would be good.

"If they want to show up in an hour, we're happy to see them. The sooner, the better, but additionally, we've asked TCJS to continue to work with us on an ongoing basis," Salazar said.