SAN ANTONIO — You could soon see far fewer billboards around San Antonio. City leaders have reached a deal to get rid of nearly 300 of them.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the initiative would reduce the visual clutter from Alamo City roads and neighborhoods. The agreement is with Clear Channel Outdoor, the outdoor advertising company that would be required to take down billboards.

But the company would still be allowed to install digital billboard faces on the backside of up to 13 existing structures. This essentially means no new billboard structures will be built.

However, it isn't a done deal just yet. The city would have to amend city codes to allow double-sided digital billboards.

Residents have different reactions to the idea.

"And people just keep on staring," Marina Samaniego said. "It is a green light and they're still there. Your honking they're just looking everywhere. I think they are very distracting."

"I have never really considered that an issue," Nacera Benslimane said. I don't think there is a lot of them. Every company that you see has their sign next to it."

If the proposal were to pass, it would be the largest single reduction of billboards in the city's history.

The city wants to get your feedback. Over the next month, it will have different opportunities to give your input. Clear Channel would have 18 months to remove all the structures.