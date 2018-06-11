SAN ANTONIO — A pizza delivery driver told police he was defending himself when he stabbed another man late Monday night.

An argument broke out between the two men around midnight at the Shell Station on SW 36th Street.

Police say the other man told the pizza delivery driver he was going to grab a gun out of his car. That’s when the delivery driver stabbed him in the torso and the arm.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The delivery driver is not facing charges. Police are still investigating.

