Sheriff: Life Flight called after 2 brothers attacked by aggressive dog in Highlands

The dog was shot after first responders were trapped in the house and called for help. "Our priority is human life over all situations," HCSO said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were badly hurt when their own dog attacked them early Wednesday in far east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Life Flight had to be called for one of them.

Family members said t h e brothers were playing with the dog when it suddenly attacked them, biting one in the face and neck and the other in the leg.

First responders had to call for help because the aggressive dog was loose outside the home on N. Battlebell Road in the Highlands area.

"We got a call that EMS needed our presence at this location, that technicians were trapped in a house on a severe dog bite while the dog was still loose outside, and they couldn't get back to the ambulance,” HCSO Lt. Al Blenderman said.

An HCSO sergeant found the dog by the front door and shot the dog after it kept showing signs of aggression.

"The bottom line is we know the dog was aggressive, it has attacked two individuals, critically injuring one," Blendermann said. "Our priority is human life over all situations, so the sergeant...took appropriate action to make sure we got the individual to the hospital to get medical care."

The critically injured brother was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight and the other went by ambulance. They are recovering in the hospital where both were stable at last check.

“He had a lot of blood loss," Blendermann said.

The family bought the dog from someone in the neighborhood three months ago.

A next-door neighbor and friend of the two victims told us he’d warned the brothers about it.

His daughter translated for him.

"He already told him to be careful with the dog, because he's fighting with other dogs from the same property.”

Emotional, the neighbor also shared that he was on his way to see his buddies at the hospital.

"He still going to cry you know, because he takes care of these two guys.”

Blendermann said they would review the sergeant's bodycam footage following the shooting.

Here's the update provided by the sheriff's office:

