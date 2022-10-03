Pinch at the pump now a pain for the wallet

Prices around San Antonio are not the most expensive in the state, but they are not the cheapest, either.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Another day, another record high for gas prices. AAA reported the statewide average for gas in Texas on Thursday was $4. Prices are likely to keep rising. The pinch at the pump is now a real pain for drivers’ wallets.

It is a purchase many of us are starting to dread making: Filling up your gas tank. Prices around San Antonio are not the most expensive in the state, but they are not the cheapest, either. There is about a 20 cents spread across the city in prices. No matter where you fill up, you are going to pay more and that is causing some people to not fill their tanks completely.

This is hard to believe if you need a tank of gas:

“Those who are in good energy states like Texas, don’t have a lot to complain about,” said Chris Edmonds, an energy expert with Emerecap Partners, an energy consulting group.

You might not feel that way when you get to the pump. A smaller gas tank that holds 12 gallons will now cost you about $50. A larger tank of about 20 gallons, you will pay about $80. Even if the 20 cents per gallon state gas tax and 18 cents per gallon federal gas tax were suspended, you like will not see a 38 cents discount per gallon.

“It’ll have an impact, but it won’t have as big as an impact,” Edmonds said. “The real question then becomes will retailers adjust their prices based on the fact they don’t have to pay a gas tax now. In the past, history would suggest they’ll give some of it back, but probably not all of it.”

There might be some hope. As gas prices spike, drivers are cutting costs by not filling up completely but only putting in $5 or $10 of gas.

“That suggests that consumers are beginning to feel the pain and are reacting to that pain,” said Edmonds. “If that’s the case, that suggests the first sort of step, if you well, of demand constraint and that will have an impact on price over time.”

That time cannot come soon enough for drivers.