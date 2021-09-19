Pilot rescued by nearby boat after crashing into Colorado River in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Texas — The pilot of a personal gyrocopter is safe after crashing their aircraft into the Colorado River in the Kingsland area.
According to the Texas DPS, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Burnet County near Lake LBJ.
Officials said the crash occurred shortly after the driver took off from a private strip in Kingsland. They said the pilot lost airspeed upon taking off when they became distracted by their ballcap.
The pilot was rescued by a boat operating in the area.
Recovery efforts of the aircraft are now underway in collaboration with the pilot, the FAA and the NTSB.
