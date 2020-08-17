Pilot walks away uninjured after small plane crashes in Clear Lake

The plane landed upside down in the water after it was hit by a wave during takeoff.

SEABROOK, Texas — A pilot walked away uninjured Monday after his plane crashed in Clear Lake.

According to the League City Police Department, there was a report of a seaplane that went down in Clear Lake, just north of Waterford Oak Lane, at about 5:30 p.m.

The plane landed upside down in the water.

The pilot was able to release his safety belt and swim out of the aircraft.

He told rescuers that he had originally landed on the water and was attempting to take off again when a wave struck his boat, causing the plane to go nose down into the water.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Coast Guard, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, helped to remove the aircraft.