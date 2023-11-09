Pieper High School and local first responders hold climb to honor 9/11 first responders

Monday marks 22 years since the attack on the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Students, staff member, JROTC and first responders participated in a stair climb at Pieper High School on Monday to honor the sacrifices of the original first responders who died on 9/11.

Monday marks 22 years since the attack on the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001. Almost 300 emergency personnel including firefighters, EMT's police officers and harbor security, were killed that day.

The Pieper High School community held a climb at the school's stadium to honor those first responders. People at the event climbed 2071 steps to commemorate the 110 flights of stairs at the towers.

Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the commemorative stair climb.

Take a look at some of the photos of the event below:

