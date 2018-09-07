SAN ANTONIO-- The North East Independent School District posted to Facebook Monday numerous items of Robert E. Lee High School memorabilia that will go to the highest bidder in an apparent auction for the district.

A megaphone, chair sets and even what appears to be a headless Robert E. Lee statue were posted to the district's social media page, stating that more than 1,000 items will be up for auction.

According to the post, "Robert E. Lee items will be auctioned off starting on July 16, 2018, at 9:00 AM local time. The auctions will run through July 30, 2018, ending in batches every half hour from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM local time. Please note, the website posts times in eastern time, ET."

Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, the name of Robert E. Lee High School will be changed to Legacy of Educational Excellence High School, which will be known as LEE.

