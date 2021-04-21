Pickup truck driver dies in chain reaction crash in New Braunfels, police say

The driver of Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup was unable to slow down in time as traffic slowed and collided into the rear of two 18-wheelers.

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels police said a chain-reaction crash led to the death of one driver on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release Wednesday, police said they were called out around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound main lanes of I-35 in the area of FM 306.

Officers said there had been a chain reaction crash after traffic began to slow for another accident. The driver of Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup was unable to slow down in time as traffic slowed and collided into the rear of two 18-wheelers. The driver of that pickup truck died in the crash.

The driver was identified as 39-year old Matthew Wade Patek from Mansfield, Texas.

The driver of one of those 18-wheelers was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said that driver should recover.