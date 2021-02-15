Fun photos and videos: Kids, pups enjoy the snow in Houston area during severe winter storm

The snow from the severe winter storm brought joy to several people in the Houston area, especially the kids!

HOUSTON — SNOW?...IN HOUSTON?? This happens every so often in our area and you can bet when it does happen, Houstonians will find a way to enjoy it, no matter what.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a brutal winter storm slammed into the Houston area, bringing with it sleet, historic frigid temperatures, and a couple of inches of snow!

It didn't take Houstonians long to take advantage of the rare event. Viewers sent in photos of their kids wrapped up in layers of clothes as they built snowballs, snowmen and made snow angels.

But while most seem to enjoy the white blanket over the Houston area, some weren't as jolly.

But the kids weren't the only ones taking advantage of the Houston "Winter Wonderland." Our four-legged friends got in on the action too.

The chances for more snow in the hours and days to come are slim so get out and enjoy it while you can because Monday night headed into Tuesday morning is going to be dreadful.

Low temperatures for Monday night in the Houston area are expected to be between 5 and 8 degrees. Areas north of Houston could flirt with zero or even below zero temperatures.

Hypothermia and frostbite will be possible if outside too long so please stay indoors.

