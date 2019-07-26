SAN ANTONIO — Photos spreading across social media are raising concerns of mold inside the dorms at Joint Base San Antonio.

The photos appear to show black mold on doors, a pillow, a box spring, and the ceiling inside the dorms at Lackland Air Force Base.

Joint Base Commander Laura Lenderman told KENS 5 she ordered a review of all dorms, starting with Lackland's.

"We take the health and well-being of our residents seriously and want trust between leadership and residents to be constant. All concerns relating to this will be examined, validated, and corrected immediately," Lenderman said in a statement.

These issues at the dorms come two months after a KENS 5 investigation into mold inside family homes at Randolph Air Force Base. The families were frustrated with the housing management company on base. The commander admitted back then that they needed to do better.

