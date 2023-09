Police believe that the woman's skull had been there for around two years.

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose skull was found last year.

BCSO released a rendered image of a woman they believe belongs to the skull found at the 7900 block of Serro Medina back in Dec. 2022.

Sheriff Salazar said it's believed the woman was between the ages of 20-35 and that her skull had been laying there for around two years.