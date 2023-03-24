Phoenix police officer stable following 'violent attack'

Phoenix police say the suspect unleashed a "violent and unprovoked attack" on an officer Friday morning.

PHOENIX — A police officer was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a "violent and unprovoked attack" near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road in south Phoenix, officials said.

The agency said a female officer was shot once in her hip in the area of 9th and Atlanta avenues. Sky12 captured several police officers taking a person into custody Friday afternoon. Police said the suspect, in his early 20s, will be booked into jail Saturday.

"This was an ambush on our officer," said Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said the injured officer was shot after responding to reports of a car crash. The statement says the suspect reportedly jumped out of the vehicle with a rifle and "cowardly ambushed the officer." The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the officer in her patrol vehicle. The officer was also hit by bullet fragments to the face.

"The increased violence towards responding officers is becoming far too common here in Phoenix and is absolutely infuriating," said PLEA President Darrell Kriplean in the statement. "This behavior is unacceptable and must be condemned by our community and the Phoenix City Council."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Friday her "heart goes out to the officer and her family as she recovers."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to this incident, according to a post published by the agency on Twitter.

The officer's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and she's currently stable. The officer has been with the agency for about one year.

The Roosevelt School District put several of its schools under lockdown procedures as police investigated the incident. Those lockdowns have since been lifted, police said.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Phoenix Police have one person in custody to be questioned in connection with today's shooting of a @PhoenixPolice officer. Investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/lro9lwX6ta — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 24, 2023

