Phoenix police honor man who saved teenage girl from violent assault in downtown Phoenix

Josh Jones said he was just doing the right thing and he’s glad he could help someone in need.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is recognizing a Valley man for his heroic actions during a violent assault last month.



Surveillance video shows a man hanging out on a street corner in downtown Phoenix. The man pauses a moment before running up to an 18-year-old girl, grabbing her by the neck and putting her in a chokehold.



Another man, later identified as Josh Jones, notices what's going on and immediately jumps in, taking the suspect to the ground until police arrive.

Jones said he was just doing the right thing, and he’s glad he could help someone in need.

"It does take a special person to not even hesitate to go and handle this. We are hiring!" said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.



Jones, received a Citizens Award from Phoenix police last week.

#PHXPD is recognizing Josh Jones for rescuing a teenage girl in downtown Phoenix on February 1st, 2022.

Josh stepped in during an assault, and apprehended the suspect until police arrived.



Thank you, Josh! #CitizensAward #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/hHc1aUybGf — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 22, 2022

Up to Speed