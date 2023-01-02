Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old offensive guard with the Philadelphia Eagles from Noble County, was indicted on one count each of rape and kidnapping.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio native and NFL player was indicted on charges in a 2019 rape case out of Guernsey County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced on Wednesday.

Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count each of rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

In December 2019, the indictment says Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after the crime was reported.

The case was then presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills, of Noble County, was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The Eagles are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

The Eagles released the following statement on his indictment:

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Additionally, the NFL released a written statement, saying: