Late son of LBJ High School football coach honored with balloon release

On Monday, Pflugerville police said Cameron Nelson died in a Nov. 23 shooting.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Cameron Nelson, 21, was honored with a balloon release on Sunday after he was shot and killed Nov. 23 in Pflugerville.

The Pflugerville Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive, the location of a shopping center near Walgreens. Nelson, who died at the scene, was found with gunshot wounds, police said.

After an investigation, officers discovered that Nelson had fled to the shopping center after he was shot on Foothill Farms Loop.

On Nov. 29, family, friends and loved ones held a balloon release for Nelson.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for funeral expenses. The GoFundMe post reads:

“Our beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin Cameron Nelson was unexpectedly taken from us last Tuesday night. This violent tragedy has torn this family apart and more so during this holiday season, While the investigation is still ongoing there is not much we know at this time, Many have asked us what they can do and this platform will help. Should you like to help the family lay our beloved Cameron to rest here is how you can help honor his Life. Any amount, a prayer, or even a share is appreciated.”

A second person was injured in the shooting and was found at a nearby hospital, police said on Nov. 24.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.