How to keep your pets safe in extreme heat

If it is too hot for you, it is likely too hot for them.

SAN ANTONIO — When extreme heat moves in most of us know how to take care of ourselves, but are we doing right by our pets?

It is actually fairly simple. Whatever you would do to keep yourself safe outside in the sun and the heat, you shouldo it for your pets too. Dr. Eduardo Guevara, a veterinarian from Callaghan Road Animal Hospital told us, "Yes, we do still see the occasional heat stroke patient comes through here."

Here are some helpful hints for pet parents from AmeriVet Veterinary Partners when it comes to walking their dog, or even cat. First, timing is everything. Dr. Guevara added, "One of the biggest mistakes people make is walking their pet the wrong time of day."

The best time to walk your dog, before it gets too hot in the morning, or later in the evening. Not in the middle of the day. Second, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Carry water for both you and your pet on your walk. Next up, take breaks.

Stop as frequently as your pet needs. You may notice your dog panting loudly or their tongue hanging out of the side of their mouth. Dr. Guevara told us, "If they start doing that, give them a break, Cool them off with some water."

Next, cover your pet up to avoid sunburn, especially for light colored breeds. Apply thin layer of sunscreen to the ears and the nose. And finally, if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them. Dr. Guevara said, "Booties are always encouraged. Of course, it's not always the case. Not every dog allows them to have bodies put on the feet."