SAN ANTONIO — When you look into your pet's eyes, do you ever wonder what they're thinking or feeling? An animal team in San Antonio says they can answer that mystery for you.

Jimi Khoh, a certified therapist at Massage Solutions and his business partner, Tiffany Masters, said they have helped owners better understand their pets.

"We have done stuff that's pretty incredible. That's why we've been around," said Khoh.

Masters says she's had a gift of reading people and animals her entire life.

"I don't know any different. Sometimes, I'll see pictures. Sometimes, I'll taste it or feel it. Sometimes, I'll see it. And every once in a while, which you probably saw earlier, I will hear it," said Masters.

Khoh's specialty is alleviating pain through massages. After Masters does her analysis, he goes in to work on the pet's body.

"It's a little bit different because the structure and anatomy is different. But the pressure points, the trigger points, the Chakra, the meridian, it is the same principle," said Khoh. "On a holistic level, things will improve. Their breathing will improve, their circulation will improve."

Mackenna Jones stopped by the duo's business to get services done for her 105 pound English Mastiff named Cali. Masters read that the dog had digestive issues and simply, changing the food wouldn't be enough. She added that Cali has a great sense of humor.

"She wants you to know: she's funny," said Masters. "I love myself when I run. She loves the flappyness of the ears and face. Like oh! I just love myself when I run."

Cali's owners said the reading was accurate.

"It was kind of nerve-wracking a little for Cali and for me because I didn't know what was going to happen," said Jones. "That's pretty interesting. Really, really cool of how she could read my dog's energy."

Eyewitness News reporter Sharon Ko had her 6 pound long-haired Chihuahua get a reading and massage. Masters could tell the dog had an arm injury in the past, read he wanted more time outside and wanted no other fur siblings. Khoh then worked on the Chihuahuas' arm and whole body.

"With the shoulder problem, by manipulating all the points, all the muscles, it would eventually dissipate. It will take time and with energy work, I think it's a plus," said Khoh.

"You don't know how many people come to us who they wouldn't publicly tell their friends: I'm taking my dog to a pet psychic or a pet massage. And share with people because maybe that would be a little weird for them," said Masters. "I'm not here to prove anything to you. I'm going to just be who I am. Either you get it or not. That's okay. Because it's not about me."

The pair said the proof is in the pets they've helped treat over the years.

"I may not fix them right away. The general public wants a quick fix which I do not do," said Khoh. "The skeptics can say all they want but our batting average has been good."

The duo offers different packages. The cost starts at $60. For more information on their services, click here.

