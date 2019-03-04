SAN ANTONIO — Food, shelter, and cuddles are crucial when caring for a family pet.

A non-profit that just landed in San Antonio is teaching the next generation to be kind and responsible when welcoming a four-legged family member. The Pet Education Project held its first rally for Texas at Woodridge Elementary School on Monday.

"You need to be able to take care of it," said Mikayla Cunningham.

The students are learning how to be animal heroes: cool, not cruel.

"You need a good home for your dog, you need to feed them water and food,” said 4th Grader Mazen Macedo. “You shouldn't give them food you haven't researched like chocolate or grapes."

Grant Tuder brought his dog Phoebe, so the kids could practice interacting with four-legged friends.

Using a variety of props, the kids learned care tips, the importance of having pets fixed and what to do if a stray animal approaches them.

"We have a big need in San Antonio because there is a large population of pets and dogs and cats on the street, unwanted, that end up in shelters,” said Beth Morgan, CEO of the Pet Education Project. “Hopefully through education, we can educate enough children to make a big change."

The group also presented a gift basket to a City of San Antonio representative for our animal shelter.



"Pets are forever commitments and that they deserve and require a lot of time and care," said Erica Falbaum, the founder of the Pet Education Project.

Equipped with know-how and plenty of compassion, the Woodridge Elementary superstars are ready to continue, or to one daycare for a pet.

To learn more about the Pet Education Project, click here.