Person 'misplaced their boat' on a Kerrville road, tying it to a tree

"You ever lose your keys? Misplace your wallet? It happens. Someone misplaced their boat in the middle of Freedom Trail," the Kerr County Sheriff's Department said.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Someone left their boat in the middle of Freedom Trail Road and let's just say, the Kerr County Sheriff's Department is not having it today.

"AHOY! You ever lose your keys? Misplace your wallet? It happens. Someone misplaced their boat in the middle of Freedom Trail, and we’d love to have a word with them. Thankfully, the owner tied it to a nearby tree (?) in case the creek rises, so there’s that. We don’t need Morse Code to know that this was no accident," the Facebook post says.

The post says the name is worn off on the boat, but they sheriff's department is guessing it's "Lost at Street" or the "Reckless Abandon."

Their staff (and taxpayers) loved "having to deal with getting a BOAT off the ROAD" as the wrote. And of course, they say someone needs to be on the hook.

"If you have information on the USS Freedom Trail and who should walk the plank, please give our dispatchers a call at (830) 896-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 830.896.TIPS," the post says.

They also said Crime Stoppers may even "float you some treasure if you help us bring up our own Catch of the Day on illegal dumping charges."

