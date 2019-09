SAN ANTONIO — A pedestrian was taken to Univesity Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on West Cypress and Howard Street near Crockett Park.

Police said the victim was attempting to cross West Cypress Street when they were hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Authorities said the driver stopped to render aid and will not face any charges.