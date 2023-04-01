Woman walking on tracks at railroad crossing hit by train in northwest Atlanta

The incident is under investigation.

ATLANTA — A woman was hit by a train in northwest Atlanta, according to the transportation company and police on Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:57 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Mayson Turner Road NW and Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW. Atlanta Police Department said the woman was walking up and down the tracks when it happened.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Police said the train barely hit the woman. CSX, a rail-based freight transportation company, said Atlanta EMS was "swift" in aiding the person.

CSX did not release any other information about the incident and said it was unsure of the person's condition. The incident is under investigation.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.