BOERNE, Texas — A person was found inside a burning car near Frederick Creek outside Boerne early Friday afternoon, police said.

That person has died as a result of the fire, Boerne Police Chief Jim Kohler confirmed to KENS 5.

Texas DPS troopers were on the scene to conduct an investigation, he said.

Kendall County Emergency Management crews worked at the scene just after noon Friday to put out the car fire and a grass fire that subsequently had ignited near I-10 mile marker 539.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area during the noon hour Friday as the fire was brought under control.

