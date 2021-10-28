Person dies after being hit by two vehicles, police say

Police say a driver hit the pedestrian then fled the scene. Another vehicle then hit the pedestrian but that driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles Wednesday night, police say.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Bandera Road for a reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Police say a driver hit the pedestrian then fled the scene. Another vehicle then hit the pedestrian but that driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The second driver isn't facing any charges, but they are looking for the first driver who fled the scene.