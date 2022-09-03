Person detained after hitting, killing woman on highway; woman arrested for DWI

While police were investigating the scene where the body of a woman was found, another woman crashed into the back of a TxDOT vehicle and was arrested for DWI.

SAN ANTONIO — While responding to a call about a body in the road, police subsequently arrested a woman who was driving while intoxicated on the northeast side Saturday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m., San Antonio Police received a call about a possible body in the road. SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Northeast Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach and found the woman on the shoulder of the highway. She was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

While police were handling that scene, officials said a woman crashed into the back of a TxDOT vehicle. That woman was evaluated for DWI and arrested.

Police said the person that hit and killed the female pedestrian drove off after the crash, but they were spotted a short time later and detained.