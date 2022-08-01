Person barricades self inside car dealership; police say scene is 'active'

Officers chased the man who went into the service bay of the dealership. He then went into an empty room and barricaded himself.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says there is a barricaded person inside a northwest-side building.

The person is inside a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410.

The dealership and nearby buildings have been evacuated, but the scene is still active as of 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police provided more details about the incident, saying that the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into the building with a gun. They said it started as a traffic stop for "some sort of violation" around 11:45 a.m. The attempted traffic stop was made near Loop 410. When the car stopped, the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, ran off.

Hostage negotiators are still on the scene, as well as SWAT and mental health units in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

No shots have been fired, according to police. The reasoning behind the initial traffic stop is unclear at this time.

SAPD said a woman who is related to the man passed out, but no injuries have been reported. Authorities said family and friends were called for "support of the person....family members are very key," police said.

Authorities aren't sure why the woman passed out, but said it could be due to shock, or heat. She was treated by Emergency Medical Services.