People escape burning home after hearing explosion

SAN ANTONIO — A family was able to escape their burning home on the northwest side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Gillis Drive.

Fire officials said the people living in the home reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Crews had to work quickly to make sure the flames wouldn't spread to the home next door.

No injuries were reported and arson investigators were called to the scene to look into what started the fire.