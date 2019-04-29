Old photographs scattered a conference room table, as Genevieve Kahawaii picked one up with a smirk on her face.

"That smile right there, no one really got the smile out of Thomas," Kahawaii said as she looked through the spread on Monday afternoon.

The only people she said that could make Tommy Lyons smile were his girls.

"They were his life," she added.

Kahawaii holds on to these old prints filled with grins since that's how she wanted her two girls to remember their Dad; because the reality for the end of her ex-husband's life is something she can't fix.

"As a parent, you can't make it better," Kahwaii said. "You don't know how to but to speak about it and not to forget him and let people know he was a person and people loved him and cared for him."

In March, the body of Thomas Lyons was discovered inside an apartment closet. Police believed Lyons had been there for months. His death was later ruled a homicide, and police have made no arrests.

"He may have gone down a wrong path but no one deserves what happened to him," Kahawaii added.

Kahawaii says Lyons battled with drugs, which was why they had lost contact over the last few years.

Now she's faced with her own battle: helping her two girls come to grips with the loss of their father.

"I want that person that did that to go away," Lyons' 11-year-old daughter, Genesis Lyons told KENS 5. "I didn't like that he did that to my Dad."

Statements that only fuel Kahawaii's mission to find whoever is responsible.

"Whoever is walking around here on this earth and thinks that they're going to get away with it, I'm the face that's not going to let that happen," she said as she pointed at herself.

"I'm going to fix it. They're my daughters and I'm momma bear. I'm going to make sure their hearts are mended and Dad's not going to be forgotten at all."

The San Antonio Housing Authority tells KENS 5 they are still working closely with police on this investigation.

In a statement the organization said,

"We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Lyons’ family. SAHA’s security team is working closely with the SAPD Homicide Unit’s investigation to bring justice to Thomas Lyons and his family. While the Fair Avenue Apartments is a secured building, SAPD is looking at video evidence to determine whether it might be helpful to the investigation."

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering up a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. They can be reached at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).