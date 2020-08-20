'People are probably going to die' | Some TAMU-SA professors petition to move courses online

SAN ANTONIO — As another school year begins at Texas A&M San Antonio you won't catch tenured English Professor James Finley on campus.



He is one of many that have opted to teach online and while everyone at A&M San Antonio's campus was given that option back in May, he says some feel it was almost impossible to take.



"They are putting a great deal of pressure on faculty, especially those who are teaching first-year courses, to teach face to face," Finley said via Zoom on Thursday.



Finley is a Faculty Senate Rep for his departments and claims a lot of the professors that teach these first-year courses are adjunct or lecturers, meaning they don't have a lot of job security.



"People are desperate for work and they're being forced into, taking on labor that puts them at risk," Finley said.



A risk, nearly 1,000 people believe no one should have to make. Recently a petition began to circulate throughout the entire Texas A&M system calling on the Board of Regents to reconsider each campuses safety issues.



The San Antonio petitioners ask all courses, besides labs, to be put online.