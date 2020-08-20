'People are probably going to die' | Some TAMU-SA professors petition to move courses online

SAN ANTONIO — As another school year begins at Texas A&M San Antonio you won't catch tenured English Professor James Finley on campus.
He is one of many that have opted to teach online and while everyone at A&M San Antonio's campus was given that option back in May, he says some feel it was almost impossible to take.
"They are putting a great deal of pressure on faculty, especially those who are teaching first-year courses, to teach face to face," Finley said via Zoom on Thursday.
Finley is a Faculty Senate Rep for his departments and claims a lot of the professors that teach these first-year courses are adjunct or lecturers, meaning they don't have a lot of job security.
"People are desperate for work and they're being forced into, taking on labor that puts them at risk," Finley said.
A risk, nearly 1,000 people believe no one should have to make. Recently a petition began to circulate throughout the entire Texas A&M system calling on the Board of Regents to reconsider each campuses safety issues.
The San Antonio petitioners ask all courses, besides labs, to be put online.
"There's not much we can do because class started today in-person and online," Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Michael O'Brien, said.
O'Brien stressed no one is being pressured to work in-person and safety has always been the ultimate goal for everyone on campus.
"We have a committee of faculty staff that worked on how to have face to face and other activities this fall," he said.
"That's what everything has been geared towards, safety first."
But for Finley he feels as much as the school is doing to keep everyone safe it may not be enough.
"It's going to be hard to protect people perfectly," he said. "I think people are going to get sick and I think people are probably going to die."