Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Limestone, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post

MAINE, USA — Penobscot County Sheriff's Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Limestone, according to a Facebook post issued by the sheriff's office Sunday evening.

According to the post, Pelletier had worked for the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office since 2008. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and then to staff sergeant in 2016.

Pelletier was assigned as the supervisor of the Hermon deputy program and was well known throughout Penobscot County.

No additional information has been released at this time.

