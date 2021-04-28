Celebrate National Blueberry Pie Day with a 3-ingredient "pie" that takes only takes 10 minutes

April 28th is National Blueberry Pie Day and FOX43's Jackie De Tore shares a quick recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Who doesn't love a big slice of blueberry pie? However, baking one of those delicious pies can take some time, so here's a quick recipe to whip up a mini "pie" in about 10 minutes.

April 28th is a great day to make a quick treat because according to NationalDayCalendar.com, it's National Blueberry Pie Day! The day kicks off the Blueberry harvest which typically starts in April and lasts until September.

You only need 3 ingredients: graham crackers, blueberries, and cool whip.

Preheat the over to 350 degrees.

Crush up one sheet of graham crackers and put in an in an safe dish.

Take a handful of blueberries and put it on top of the graham crackers.

Pop that bad boy in the oven for 10 minutes.

Take it out, add a scoop of cool whip and stir.