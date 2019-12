BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed that there was a recent pediatric influenza death.

According to a report from Metro Health, the death occurred in November, during the 47th week of 2019.

The full report can be viewed below:

Week 47 Friday Report Final | Influenza A Virus Subtype H1 N1 | Influenza San Antonio, TX 78235 24/7 Phone: 210.207.8876 Fax: 210.207.8807 Bexar County Influenza Surveillance Report, 2019-2020 Season; 2019 MMWR Week 47 (November 17, 2019 - November 23, 2019) Summary Influenza activity is widespread in San Antonio and Bexar County; activity level remains low.

