Bexar County — The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway in southeast Bexar County overnight has now died, according to the Bexar County medical examiner.

The incident happened around 1 am Saturday on Highway 181 at Dove Road.

Police said the man attempted to cross the southbound lanes of before being struck by another vehicle.

The driver stopped and tried to help the victim until emergency crews arrived.

The victim suffered serious head trauma and several broken bones. He was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

His name has not been released.

The driver was not charged.

