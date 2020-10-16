Pedestrian killed while crossing I-35 near Eisenhauer

The highway is expected to be shut down for a couple of hours while the scene is processed.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross I-35 early Friday morning.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the scene at I-35 and Eisenhauer Road around 4:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with severe trauma lying in the middle of the exit ramp to Eisenhauer from I-35 southbound.

SAFD arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that a woman driving a black SUV said that she did not see the man as he was crossing the highway and hit him at highway speed. The woman immediately pulled over and called 911. She is currently not facing any charges.